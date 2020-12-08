Farmers’ protest: Political parties, trade, transport unions in Haryana support Bharat Bandh call

Political parties, trade, transport and employees’ unions in Haryana have extended their support to the farmers’ call for Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

On Monday, farmer union activists knocked the doors of shopkeepers and held meetings with trade union leaders in Haryana to seek support for the nationwide shutdown.

Among the political parties, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Congress are supporting the farmers’ call.

At least 17 farmer unions of Haryana, the left leaning employees’ unions, ahritiya association, Akhil Bhartiya Vyapar Mandal, Petroleum Dealer Welfare Association, Bar Associations, Janwadi Mahila Samiti are among the host of pressure groups supporting the farmers.

While the Petroleum Dealers’ Welfare Association has decided to shut all 3,468 fuel stations in Haryana, Rajesh Goyat, president of Jind district bar association, said all members of the bar have decided to suspend work on Tuesday.

In Fatehabad, private schools association has decided to suspend online classes during the Bandh.

Haryana’s BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said people associated with different organisations in the country have extended their support to the Bandh. He also urged truck unions, shopkeepers and labourers to extend their support.

As per the reports, farmers have decided to block Hisar-Rohtak national highway near Mayar toll plaza and Bahu Akbarpur village in Rohtak, Rohtak- Chandigarh highway at Bali Brahaman village, Rohtak- Bhiwani, Hisar- Sirsa, Jind-Patiala , Jhajjar-Rohtak and various other roads.

According to Ratan Mann, state president of BKU (Tikait), the farmers have approached all unions and associations for their support. Local leaders of the farmer unions met shopkeepers and trade unions across Haryana.

In Panipat, the farmer leaders met members of the business communities and urged them to keep their shops closed. Sunil Arora, president of Syunkat Vyopar Mandal, Panipat, said shopkeepers have agreed to keep their shops closed.

Charkhi Dadri Sabzi mandi association, Association of Arhitiya Anaj Mandi in Jind, District Bar Association, Jind , Phogat Khap, Sangwan Khap, Sheoran khap have decided to support the Bharat Bandh call.

Bijender Sheoran, head of Sheoran Khap, said they have conducted a joint meeting of Sangwan, Sheoran and Phogat khaps at Dadri and unanimously decided to support the shutdown. “ We will ensure all shops and business activities remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday). We are farmers’ first then the head of our khaps. We will block all roads,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Vijay Vardhan held a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all districts. Vardhan has asked the officers to ensure that people, especially commuters at the national and state highways do not face any problem. Directions have been issued to make plans for the diversion of traffic on the link roads if the farmers block highways. He also asked the deputy commissioners to urge trade unions, farmer organisations and transporters of their respective districts to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities.

Police issues travel advisory

Almost all the districts of Haryana—barring Nuh and Narnaul—are likely to be impacted by big or small road jams during the Bharat Bandh, police said while issuing a travel advisory. Additional director general of police (ADGP-law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said public may have to face traffic blockades on various roads and highways of the state on December 8.

He assured that elaborate arrangements have been made by the administration as per directions of the state government. The primary objective of these arrangements, he said, is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, maintain supply of essential items and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport system. The instructions in force due to Covid-19 pandemic have also been kept in mind, he added.

The ADGP said according to reports, it is expected that agitating groups may sit on dharna on various roads and highways within Haryana and block them for some time. There may also be disruptions on various toll plazas in the state. The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12:00pm to 3:00pm.