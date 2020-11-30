Farmers reject Amit Shah’s proposal for talks

Farmers preparing meals for themselves and co-protesters during farm reform law protests at Singhu Delhi-Haryana Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Farmers, who are protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri border for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, rejected Union home minister Amit Shah’s proposal for early talks, once they moved to a designated protest site.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian) president Harmeet Singh Kadian said the representatives of several farmer organisations had rejected the Home minister’s proposal for early discussions.

“We have decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the borders. We came to know that Burari ground is an open jail, not a ground. The farmers want to protest at the Jantar Mantar. We will block Delhi from five entry points. If we are the terrorists, the workers and leaders of the ruling party should not consume food and milk produced by us,” he added.

He said the unions have asked the central government to withdraw these black laws, FIRs registered against them and release farm leaders arrested during the farm agitation.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s agriculture laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Several khap bodies on Sunday held a meeting at Rohtak and decided to reach Delhi on Monday to extend support to the agitating farmers, said Dadri’s independent MLA Sombir Sangwan, who heads the Sangwan khap and is believed to be close to the Haryana CM, has also pledged to support the farmers. “The Haryana government had misbehaved with farmers and we will reach Delhi to support farmers. The union government should intervene into the matter and clear farmers’ doubts,” he added.

The farmer union members held a press conference later in the evening and said that they won’t allow any politician to get on the stage during the agitation.