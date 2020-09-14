Sections
Home / Cities / Farmers seek compensation for damaged crops during mahapanchayat in Hisar’s Balsamand village

Farmers seek compensation for damaged crops during mahapanchayat in Hisar’s Balsamand village

Kurdaram Nambardar, a farmer leader, said they have been demanding compensation for almost all Kharif crops, which have been damaged due to scanty rainfall, whitefly attacks and other diseases, since the last 10 days.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, addressing farmers during the mahapanchayat at Hisar’s Balsamand village on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

More than 2,000 farmers from 20 villages in Hisar held a mahapanchayat at Balsamand village on Monday seeking special ‘girdawari’ for damaged crops including cotton, bajra and moong.

Kurdaram Nambardar, a farmer leader, said they have been demanding compensation for almost all Kharif crops, which have been damaged due to scanty rainfall, whitefly attacks and other diseases, since the last 10 days.

“We had launched a dharna after revenue officials showed only 10% damage to the cotton crop by whitefly in 20 villages, which was a false report. We want a written assurance from Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni that she will initiate a special ‘girdawari’. If not, then we will intensify our stir,” he said.

Meham MLA extends support



Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, reached the dharna site and extended support to the agitating farmers. Kundu said the government is reluctant to solve the issues of farmers and asked them to snatch their rights from the ‘blind and deaf’ government.



“ I condemn the use of force by police on farmers at the Pipli rally on the state government’s direction. The BJP-JJP government is anti-farmers and have brought three ordinances from back door. This government wants to give your lands to private players and destroy farming,” he added.

He also urged the farmers to ban the entry of BJP leaders in their respective villages. “The BJP leaders had promised to implement the Swaminathan commission report six years ago but they failed to do so. After the Pipli attack, it is now time to restrict the entry of BJP leaders in the villages,” Kundu said.

Farmers in several parts of Bhiwani district have also been holding protests seeking special girdawari for damaged crops.

