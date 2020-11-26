Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Farmers should be allowed to protest peacefully: Kejriwal

Farmers should be allowed to protest peacefully: Kejriwal

New DelhiDelhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday showed his support to farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed in Parliament in September and said they...

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday showed his support to farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed in Parliament in September and said they should be allowed to stage a peaceful protest.

“The three farm bills of the central government are anti-farmer. Instead of rolling back these bills, farmers are being stopped from staging peaceful protests. Water cannons are being used against them. This is an injustice to the farmers. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had voted against the Bills in both the Lok Sabha (where it has one MP) and Rajya Sabha (where it has three MPs).



Thousands of farmers are marching to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana, protesting against the laws that liberalise the agriculture sector. While some groups were stopped in Haryana on Wednesday and water cannons were used against them, several others continued to approach Delhi to stage a protest.

The Delhi Police has issued a notice prohibiting any gathering in the Capital and the Delhi Metro temporarily closed operation on certain routes on Thursday.

The three laws that have led to widespread protests are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Parents of Saupin’s students ask CCPCR to resolve fee dispute
Nov 26, 2020 23:52 IST
IIT, NIT students to get option to study in Hindi, local languages
Nov 26, 2020 23:46 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue
Nov 26, 2020 23:44 IST
Happy to have met Navjot Singh Sidhu, says Amarinder Singh after luncheon
Nov 26, 2020 23:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.