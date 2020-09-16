Farmers start six-day-long protest outside ex-Punjab CM Badal’s Muktsar residence

Sections
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) started a six-day-long dharna outside the residence of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at Muktsar district’s Badal village.

BKU leader Shingara Singh Mann said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will face electoral consequences for supporting the three farm ordinances introduced by the Centre. He said the farmer organisations have united to oppose any move to weaken the agriculture sector by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Initially, the Muktsar police stopped the agitating farmers at Kalcharani near Badal village, but later the farmers were given passage.

Also, activists of farmer associations blocked the Bathinda-Patiala road on the issue.



Different farmer outfits raised slogans against the Centre for bringing the anti-farmer ordinances at Bhai Ghanhya Chowk and demanded their rollback.

At both protest venues, a large number of activists were found violating Covid-19 guidelines by not following physical distancing or had their faces uncovered.

On Monday, Bathinda police had released a detailed traffic diversion plan in view of the farmers’ protest. But in a press release issued on Tuesday, deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said there was a complete prohibition on any large gathering. He said the violators will face legal action.

However, no police action was initiated till the time of filing the report.

