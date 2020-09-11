Sections
Home / Cities / Farmers' stir: Haryana BKU chief, 300 unknown people booked for damaging property

Farmers’ stir: Haryana BKU chief, 300 unknown people booked for damaging property

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other farm bodies had blocked a national highway in Kurukshetra’s Pipli and clashed with police while protesting against three Union government legislations, which they claimed were “anti-farmer”.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

(HT File)

The Haryana Police on Friday booked state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 unidentified people for damaging public property and violating prohibitory orders, a day after farmers clashed with cops during a protest here.

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other farm bodies had blocked a national highway in Kurukshetra’s Pipli and clashed with police while protesting against three Union government legislations, which they claimed were “anti-farmer”. Police had resorted to a lathicharge when farmers coming from the Shahbad area pushed their way to the protest site. The agitating farmers smashed windowpanes of a fire brigade vehicle and pelted police with stones.

Three separate FIRs were registered at the Sadar police station in Thanesar. “These FIRs have been registered against Gurnam Singh Charuni and several unknown people for unlawful assembly, causing damage to property and preventing government employees from performing their duty,” SHO Naresh Kumar said.

The FIRs also include charges for the violation of the National Highway Act and the Disaster Management Act, he said. Meanwhile, the Shahbad Markanda police lodged cases against 300 unknown people. SHO Devinder Kumar said the attempt to murder charge was also added to the FIR as many tractor-borne farmers tried to run police personnel manning the barriers erected to stop them.



The cases have been registered under Sections 307, 341, 114, 147, 149 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (B) of Disaster Management Act 2005 at Shahbad police station.

The Kurukshetra administration had imposed prohibitory orders after the farmer bodies gave a protest call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, farmers belonging to the BKU and other organisations reached Pipli in large numbers, defying the prohibitory orders.

