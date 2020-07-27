Farmers take out tractor march in Punjab against three farm reform ordinances passed by Centre

Farmers taking out a protest march near the house of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh: A dozen farmer organisations took out a tractor march across Punjab on Monday, demanding the repeal of the three ordinances and the Electricity Act brought by the Centre besides a rollback of the fuel price hike.

In a release, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordinating Committee Punjab convener Darshanpal said that members of 10 organisations, including Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakonda), Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari Kisan Union-Punjab, Punjab Kisan Union, Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha-Punjab, Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab, BKU (Ugrahan) and BKU (Krantikari), took part in the protest.

The farmer leaders said that the three ordinances, namely the Farmer Product Trade and Commerce (Promotions and Assistants) Ordinance 2020, Price Guarantee and Farmer Services (Empowerment and Protection) Ordinance 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) were aimed at handing over procurement of crops to corporate hands.

“Just as these three ordinances pave the way for the marketing of crops to be handed over to corporate houses, the government will abolish the minimum support price,” Darshanpal claimed, rejecting the Centre’s assurances.

The farmers protested outside the residences and offices of Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP MPs and MLAs, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and senior party leaders Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Surjit Singh Rakhra.

The farmer union spokesperson said that Sukhbir was misleading farmers to save the seat of his wife Harsimrat in the Union cabinet. He said that by supporting the decisions of the BJP, the Badals had exposed their anti-Punjab and anti-farmer stand.

The leaders also criticised the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab for “saving the Narendra Modi government from the wrath of the farmers by banning rallies under the guise of coronavirus”.