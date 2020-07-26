Farmers to protest against central policies today

Chandigarh/Amritsar The Punjab State Committee of All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), along with 10 constituent organisations, will hold a protest rally of farmers across the state on Monday. AIKSCC is the largest confederation of farmers and farm-worker organisations of India, with more than 250 constituent members.

AIKSCC Punjab chapter convener Darshan Pal said, “Farmers shall march towards the offices of the elected representatives and prominent leaders of the BJP and the Akali Dal, who are partners in the NDA government at the Centre, in protest against their general anti-farmer policies, and also against the three recent ordinances.”

He added 10,000 tractors would be out on the state’s roads in protest. On Monday, ten local organisations like Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhuwal) will participate.

Meanwhile, in Amritsar, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, on Sunday said it would launch a ‘Jail Bharo’ stir in the state from September 7 against three agriculture-related ordinances. Representatives of 13 districts of the KMSC met at Amritsar’s Chaba village.

“The ordinances are neither in the interest of farmers nor of arhtiyas and labourers of Punjab and Haryana and must be revoked. The Centre says these ordinances have been introduced to increase income of farmers, but in reality they benefit the corporate sector,” the farm leaders said.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The preparation for ‘Jail Bharo’ will start from July 31 by holding district-level awareness meetings.”