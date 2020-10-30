Sections
Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence to offer prayers: National Conference

Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence to offer prayers: National Conference

People aware of the matter said the administration conveyed to Abdullah, who is also a member of Parliament, that he would not be allowed to go to Hazratbal mosque

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:16 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. (ANI File)

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been prevented from offering prayers at Srinagar’s revered Hazratbal mosque, where a big gathering is expected for the congregational Friday noon prayers on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth celebrations, his party said.

A spokesperson for Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) said the administration has blocked the exit to the latter’s residence to stop him from going to Hazratbal. “NC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi [the prophet’s birthday],” the spokesperson said.

People aware of the matter said the administration conveyed to Abdullah, who is also a member of Parliament, that he would not be allowed to go to Hazratbal.

People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti said preventing Abdullah from offering prayers exposes the government of India’s deep paranoia and iron-fisted approach towards Jammu & Kashmir. “It is a gross violation of our rights & is highly condemnable,” she tweeted.

