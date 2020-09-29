Farooq takes up Jammu’s ‘crumbling’ health infra with Centre

National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday spoke to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and raised the issue of Jammu region’s “almost defunct” healthcare services with its hospitals running short of oxygen and ventilators amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a tele-conversation, Farooq referred to the panic-like situation among people who feel vulnerable in the absence of a credible health support system, said an official statement issued here.

He dwelt upon the inadequate allocation of bed strength for the pandemic cases and failure in setting up make-shift hospitals to meet the challenging situation.

“This could hugely impact the fight against coronavirus, resulting in insecurity among the people, who don’t know how the situation will turn out in the future,” read his statement.

Farooq urged the minister to ensure uninterrupted medical oxygen supply at all the healthcare centres and provide more bed in the Covid-dedicated wards of hospitals.

He stressed the need for synergy between various agencies to grant the necessary medical support to the patients.

On this, the Union health minister assured Farooq that all necessary measures would be taken to strengthen infrastructural facilities in the Jammu hospitals. Dr Harsh Vardhan also apprised the NC chief about the steps being taken in this direction.

Farooq hoped that the health services would be upgraded on war-footing in Jammu and Kashmir in general and in the areas which lack facilities in particular.

“This is not the time to review and assess the situation, but supplies need to be replenished and an emergency plan formulated to contain the spread of the virus,” he added.

Till Monday, the UT recorded a cumulative count of 73,014 Covid cases and 1,146 deaths related to it. Jammu district has been witnessing an alarming increase in these numbers, while the hospitals in the region lack basic facilities like oxygen and ventilators for the patients.