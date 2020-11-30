Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Fatal mishap on Sherpur Chowk prompts NHAI to get cracking on foot overbridge

Fatal mishap on Sherpur Chowk prompts NHAI to get cracking on foot overbridge

Pedestrian overpass has been hanging in balance for months; finally erected and is expected to be made accessible to public by December end.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:03 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Pedestrians risking their lives while crossing National Highway-44 near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Nearly two weeks after three persons, including a pedestrian, were killed in an accident near the busy Sherpur Chowk, the National Highway Authority of India has expedited completion of the nearby foot overbridge, which has been hanging in balance for months.

The iron structure of the overpass was ready, but gathering dust next to the road for long. Following the fatal mishap, it was recently erected and is expected to be made accessible to pedestrians by December end, to help them safely cross the National Highway-44.

“A report on the number of accidents that took place near the Sherpur Chowk in the last three years was tabled before the NHAI officials, following which directions were issued to build a foot overbridge there,” said Navdeep Asija, traffic adviser to the state government, who also carried out a survey on black spots on NH-44, which connects Jalandhar to Panipat.

The staircase of the overbridge visible behind them has yet to be connected to the road to allow public to use it. ( Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )

Member of Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, said the absence of a foot overbridge posed grave danger to pedestrians wishing to reach either side of the highway near Sherpur Chowk.



“Work on the pedestrian overpass was lying unfinished, and after much pressure and persuasion, its completion has started now. Still, it does not feature a ramp for the convenience of the elderly and cyclists. However, we have been told that it will be added to the design,” Verma added.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Gurdev Singh had recently also highlighted 91 black spots on NH-44 that require immediate attention. “Among these, 12 black spots are the deadliest, including the one at Sherpur Chowk, where hundreds of pedestrians risk their lives each day to reach either side of the highway. Besides, we had also demanded foot overbridge with ramp on Tibba Road, Jail Road and near Green Land Public School. NHAI has been advised to take certain road safety initiatives for the rectification of black spots,” the ACP said.

Apart from these stretches, pedestrian overpasses are also required at various spots in Basti Jodhewal, Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh that also have the busy highway passing through.

For Satish Chauhan, a resident of the Salem Tabri area, risking life is a routine. “We have no option. There is no subway or pedestrian overpass nearby. So, each day we scale the fencing to reach the other side of the highway,” he said.

Without giving much details, NHAI project director for NH-44 Virendra Kumar said foot overbridges were coming up at many locations as part of the highway project that started in September 2009.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
Nov 30, 2020 20:37 IST
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Nov 30, 2020 21:23 IST
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Nov 30, 2020 21:39 IST
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Nov 30, 2020 22:23 IST

latest news

Iran official alleges Israel ‘remotely killed’ scientist
Nov 30, 2020 23:03 IST
Fatal mishap on Sherpur Chowk prompts NHAI to get cracking on foot overbridge
Nov 30, 2020 23:03 IST
Covid cases, deaths in Nov down 50% from Oct in Maharashtra
Nov 30, 2020 23:00 IST
Novavax’s stocks gain after Covid-19 vaccine study in UK fully enrolled
Nov 30, 2020 22:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.