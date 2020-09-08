Fatality rate spirals, Ludhiana district sees 111 deaths in September

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga says self-medication is also contributing to the rising rate of deaths. (HT FILE)

There is no let-up in Covid-19 casualties in Ludhiana district.

With 323 deaths being reported in August accounting for 78.6% of the total 411 fatalities, the death rate spiraled further in the beginning of September as 111 patients from the district succumbed to the virus in merely eight days, whereas 70 deaths were reported during the corresponding period last month.

Of the 111 people who died in September, 84 were male and 27 female. Of the total deaths, 96 have been reported in the age group of 30 and beyond.

According to cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan, who is also a member of the Covid task force constituted by the state government to plug the virus spread, the fatality rate was high in the district as people were not adhering to the government guidelines. “At the time when 15 patients are dying of Covid daily, people are hosting pool parties. What else do you expect,” Dr Mohan said.

He also laid the blame on prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among people of Ludhiana for the high fatality rate. “In majority of the cases, we have witnessed diabetes and hypertension to be the reasons behind the high causality rate. We have been requesting the residents suffering from comorbidities to stay indoors and venture out only if it is necessary and that too after taking proper protective measures,” the doctor added.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, meanwhile, said self-medication was also contributing to the rising rate of deaths.

Both Dr Mohan and Dr Bagga stressed that early treatment is the “only cure”.

“A patient should be rushed to a hospital when his/her saturation level falls below 93. But currently, patients are being brought in when the saturation level drops to as low as 60,” Dr Mohan said.

Dr Rajesh Bagga attributed the reason for higher deaths among males to the stronger immune system of females. “Women’s immunity generally has more resistance towards the virus. Moreover, hormones and chromosomes also play pivotal roles,” he added.

From 88 deaths between March 29 and July 31 (64 days), the Covid toll rose to 411 by the end of August — a spike of 21 times.

The fatality rate spiralled majorly only after the curfew restrictions were lifted on June 8. Before June 8, 11 people had died since March 29 (70 days).

March had recorded one death, followed by three fatalities in April and five in May.

As the borders reopened and restrictions were eased in June, allowing public to venture out and businesses to reopen, the Covid-positive cases shot up and fatalities rose to 12 in a month. The situation began to worsen in July that saw 67 deaths.

Dr Bagga suggested that wearing masks, social distancing and frequent washing hands were the biggest protection against the virus. “I strongly believe that we are reaching a plateau following which the number of cases and fatalities will decline. But that will only happen if we would adhere to the government guidelines and shun social gatherings and parties,” he added.