Sections
Home / Cities / Fatehabad admn sends 180 migrant labourers to Rohtak

Fatehabad admn sends 180 migrant labourers to Rohtak

Various organisations distributed masks and hand sanitisers to these workers ahead of their journey

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Fatehabad administration has sent 180 migrant labourers to Rohtak from where they will board a train to reach their homes.

In a government release issued on Tuesday, the district administration said that total 180 migrant labourers from different areas of Fatehabad had enrolled themselves with the state government and after their health screening they were all allowed to board Haryana roadways buses.

Various organisations distributed masks and hand sanitisers to these workers ahead of their journey.

The Sirsa administration is going to send over 200 migrant labourers to different cities of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

US provides $3.6 mn to support coronavirus response in India
May 13, 2020 00:14 IST
Glenmark begins phase 3 clinical trials of favipiravir
May 13, 2020 00:13 IST
19 shops challaned for violating lockdown norms in Ambala
May 13, 2020 00:13 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.