Sections
Home / Cities / Father among two held for molesting 12-year-old girl in Rohtak

Father among two held for molesting 12-year-old girl in Rohtak

A man and his friend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter, Rohtak police said. In her complaint, girl’s mother said her husband and...

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 03:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man and his friend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter, Rohtak police said.

In her complaint, girl’s mother said her husband and his friend consumed liquor at their house on the night of September 1 and then they went to her daughter’s room where she was sleeping.

“My husband and his friend molested my 12-year-old daughter,” she added.

Rohtak City station house officer (SHO) Pramod Gautam said the accused were produced in a court on Thursday, which sent them to judicial custody.



“The girl underwent a counselling. The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act ,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Haryana chief secretary sets target of ‘zero stubble burning’
Sep 04, 2020 03:41 IST
Nine districts account for 66% of new 1,818 infections in Haryana
Sep 04, 2020 03:37 IST
‘Life threat’ to Kalayat SDM, FIR registered
Sep 04, 2020 03:35 IST
Father among two held for molesting 12-year-old girl in Rohtak
Sep 04, 2020 03:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.