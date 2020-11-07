Sections
Father-daughter among three held for job fraud in Mohali

The accused will be produced in a court on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (conspiracy) was registered. (HT FILE)

With the arrest of three persons including a father-daughter duo, the Mohali police claim to have busted a gang who were duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs.

The accused, Seema, alias Anushka, her father Amar Singh and Harpreet Singh, alias Rohit, were operating from an office in Phase 2. “They were operating from a training institute in Mohali. Raids were conducted and accused were arrested,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh.

“We found 62 application forms that are being verified; we suspect that many more victims will be detected,” he added.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (conspiracy) was registered.



Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 1, said one Kajalpreet Kaur of Kaithal, Haryana, told the police that she and her friend who are pursuing BBA had on October 4 approached the company for a government job.

Anushka, alias Seema, and Harpreet Singh, alias Rohit, had promised to get them government jobs for which they registered by paying ₹1,000 each and after a few days, deposited ₹10,000 each as processing fee, it was alleged.

Kaur told the police that she and her friend had paid ₹33,000 each to the company in different installments to get employment letters that never arrived.

The accused will be produced in a court on Sunday.

