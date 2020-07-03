Father of four arrested for trying to rape 18-year-old Ludhiana girl

Sections
Took her to a field for help in collecting fodder for cattle; victim rescued by passers-by

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused is known to the victim and her family. (HT)

A 32-year-old labourer has been arrested for trying to rape an 18-year-old girl in a field in Mundian.

Police said the accused, Yashpal of Mundian Kalan, is married and has four children. He is known to the victim and her family.

The victim told the police that on June 29, she was going to a nearby shop when Yashpal met her on the way. He took her to the field near Government School, Mundian, asking for help her in collecting fodder for cattle.

When they reached the field, Yashpal tried to rape her. She raised the alarm and passers-by rescued her. After reaching home, she narrated the matter to her mother.



The girl approached the police with a complaint on Friday.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday. ( HT Photo )

ASI Harbhajan Singh, incharge at Mundian police post, said soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused.

Yashpal has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

