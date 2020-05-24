Father-son duo electrocuted to death in Sangrur

A father-son duo was electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a live wire while washing walls of their house for renovation in Haripura area of the city on Sunday.

The incident took place around 6am when Bachan Singh, 65, was preparing a wall for plaster. He got electric shock from an 11KV wire passing along their house and died on the spot. When his son Harpreet Singh, 35, rushed to save him, he was also electrocuted to death, police said.

Meanwhile, a team of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) employees, led by sub-divisional officer (SDO-rural) Prem Garg, inspected the site and said that electric line existed there before the construction of the house.

City police station SHO Gurbhajan Singh said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).