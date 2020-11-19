Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Father-son duo held for carrying Guru Granth Sahib saroops in suitcase at Amritsar airport

Father-son duo held for carrying Guru Granth Sahib saroops in suitcase at Amritsar airport

A man and his son were arrested at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar for carrying two holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in a suitcase that they were to take...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man and his son were arrested at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar for carrying two holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in a suitcase that they were to take to Pune on Thursday.

The duo was identified as Jawala Singh and his son Jasbir Singh, of Samadh Bhai village in Moga. They were working at Gurdwara Nanaksar. Managers of the gurdwara had sent both to take the saroops to Pune. Before they flew to Delhi from where they were to take a flight for Pune, they were apprehended by the police.

ACP (airport) Mohan Singh said, “An auto-rickshaw driver suspected that the two were carrying something important in their suitcase and informed the SGPC employees and police. Cops have registered a case against the two for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.”

Reacting to this, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “It is unfortunate. This is grave desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and cannot be tolerated at any cost. The culprits should be awarded strict punishment so that no one else dares to commit such blasphemous act in future. A committee should also be constituted to unearth the conspiracy behind this.”

He hailed SGPC employees who got the accused arrested well in time. “Guru Granth Sahib is Sikhs’ living guru and there is a proper maryada (ritual) to carry the Granth Sahib from one place to another. The act of the father-son duo has deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh community. Stringent action should be taken against them,” said SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
Nov 19, 2020 21:09 IST
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Nov 19, 2020 21:17 IST
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Nov 19, 2020 20:29 IST

latest news

CPI(M) slams HP govt for failure to control Covid-19 spread
Nov 19, 2020 21:19 IST
Women form only 25 pc of India’s workforce against 49 pc globally: Wadhwani Foundation
Nov 19, 2020 21:18 IST
Govt schools in HP to conduct online exams for Classes 9 to 12 from Dec 1
Nov 19, 2020 21:18 IST
Build a vaccine architecture
Nov 19, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.