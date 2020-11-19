Father-son duo held for carrying Guru Granth Sahib saroops in suitcase at Amritsar airport

A man and his son were arrested at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar for carrying two holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in a suitcase that they were to take to Pune on Thursday.

The duo was identified as Jawala Singh and his son Jasbir Singh, of Samadh Bhai village in Moga. They were working at Gurdwara Nanaksar. Managers of the gurdwara had sent both to take the saroops to Pune. Before they flew to Delhi from where they were to take a flight for Pune, they were apprehended by the police.

ACP (airport) Mohan Singh said, “An auto-rickshaw driver suspected that the two were carrying something important in their suitcase and informed the SGPC employees and police. Cops have registered a case against the two for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.”

Reacting to this, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “It is unfortunate. This is grave desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and cannot be tolerated at any cost. The culprits should be awarded strict punishment so that no one else dares to commit such blasphemous act in future. A committee should also be constituted to unearth the conspiracy behind this.”

He hailed SGPC employees who got the accused arrested well in time. “Guru Granth Sahib is Sikhs’ living guru and there is a proper maryada (ritual) to carry the Granth Sahib from one place to another. The act of the father-son duo has deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh community. Stringent action should be taken against them,” said SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.