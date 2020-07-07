Sections
Father, step-mother held for minor girl’s murder in Sultanpur Lodhi

Police said the 15-year-old was fed poison and then strangulated by the accused.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kapurthala

Representational photo

Sultanpur Lodhi police on Tuesday arrested the father and step-mother of a 15-year-old girl for murdering her by feeding poison in Dalla village here on June 26.

A case has been registered after medical examination revealed that the girl was given poison and strangulated to death by her parents.

The accused have been identified as Saroop Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur. The police have also named a relative Amandeep Kaur of the same village in the FIR for reportedly assisting the couple in executing the crime. However, she is yet to be arrested.

Sultanpur Lodhi deputy superintendent of police Sarwan Singh said a case was registered on Monday on the basis of a complaint filed by deceased’s uncle Gurbaz Singh and the autopsy report.



“The couple had been torturing the girl for the past several years and she was in depression. They both first gave her some poison and then strangulated her to death,” the DSP said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the trio.

The DSP said the couple have a 13-year-old son from the marriage and the accused’s first wife had died 15 years ago. The role of third accused is being verified and the arrest would be made after investigation.

