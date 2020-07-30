FDA raids warehouses in Bhiwandi and Thane

Sections
In a raid in a warehouse in Bhiwandi on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane found Vitamin C medicines being manufactured with more than the designated amount of...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:48 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

In a raid in a warehouse in Bhiwandi on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane found Vitamin C medicines being manufactured with more than the designated amount of drugs and fructose content, and seized products worth ₹6,00,800. FDA also conducted another raid in Haji Malang and seized dairy products worth ₹95,000.

Acting on a tip off received by joint commissioner Shivaji Desai, FDA raided the Bhiwandi warehouse on Tuesday. Desai said, “Indian Council of Medical Research has prescribed a limit for Vitamin C in tablets which is 40mg. However, we saw there was 1,000mg vitamin C in the tablets. Similarly, tablets written ‘with no sugar added’ had fructose content in it.”

In the other raid in an establishment on Haji Malang Road, Ambernath, FDA seized food items worth ₹95,000 late on Tuesday night. Based in information received by Sunil Bhardwaj, joint commissioner, vigilance FDA, a raid was conducted at SN Enterprises for allegedly selling duplicate products of a popular brand of butter.

FDA seized 145kg pasteurised butter with the label of a popular brand, 135kg Mawa and 8kg unlabelled pasteurised butter packs. “We received a tip-off that this company was running without a license and without labels. There was also suspicious adulteration, so we raided the place and seized products worth ₹94,860. We have also given a notice to the establishment to stop business,” said Bhardwaj.



