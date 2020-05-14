Fee payment: BJP leader raises slogans against pvt schools in Ludhiana

Sections
Has written to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and education minister Vijay Inder Singla to take action against schools defying the orders not to collect fees

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

BJP leader Vineet Pal Singh Monga (right) raising slogans against private schools seeking quarterly fees, outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

BJP leader Vineet Pal Singh Monga sat on a dharna outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday and raised slogans against private schools asking parents to submit the quarterly fee online.

“In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, parents are facing a tough time financially and several private schools are pressuring parents to pay the quarterly fee, annual charges and transportation fee. Despite the orders by the state education department not to charge any fee till the lockdown is lifted, several schools have asked parents to pay online fee,” he said.

Monga said, “I have written to the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and education minister Vijay Inder Singla to take action against the schools for defying the orders.”

He also suggested the authorities to ask the private schools to charge monthly fee instead of quarterly fee and no capitation and transportation charges from the parents.



