Feroze Gandhi Colony murder: Weapon supplier arrested

Gurugram Two weeks after a 38-year-old city-based property dealer, suspected to be a close associate of gangster Binder Gujjar, was shot dead in Feroze Gandhi colony, the police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly supplying weapons used in the shooting.

The police said the suspect, identified as Naveen Singh, who is from Rohtak, had supplied two pistols used in the murder of Vikas Dureja. Singh, who has 11 criminal cases including murders, extortion, assault, and illegal arms smuggling registered against him, was arrested by a team of crime branch, Sector 10. One pistol, which he had purchased from Delhi for ₹45,000, and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “Preliminary probe has revealed that the arrested suspect was not involved in the planning of the murder and his role was mainly to supply the weapons. The other suspects are yet to be identified”

According to the preliminary probe by the police, a week before Dureja’s murder, Singh had provided two pistols to one Vikas. The police are now trying to trace Singh’s associates in Delhi and NCR.

On May 29 around 2.45 pm, Vikas Dureja alias Vicky was on his way to his office when unidentified suspects had rained bullets at him after blocking his way in Feroze Gandhi colony. The victim had tried to reverse his car when an SUV, in which at least three suspects were seated, had rammed his car from behind. The suspects had fired gunshots at close range at his car and he had succumbed to injuries from multiple gunshots wounds on the spot.

The autopsy had revealed that Dureja had received 30 gunshot wounds, the police said. Dureja had allegedly been involved in some of Gujjar’s business dealings since Gujjar was arrested last year by the Mumbai crime branch for an alleged conspiracy to kill his rival Sandeep Gadoli. The police said they are also probing if Sandeep Gadoli’s henchmen had planned Dureja’s murder as an act of possible revenge for Gadoli’s killing. The rivalry between Gujjar and Gadoli had resulted in a turf war lasting several years, resulting in several inter-gang killings.

“We are yet to come across evidence about the victim’s involvement in criminal activities. We are looking at all angles including gang rivalry, “ said the ACP.