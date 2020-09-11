Sections
Ferozepur man held for making extortion call in gangster’s name

The accused who worked as a labour contractor told the police that he had used the gangster’s name for making easy money, adding that he had no connection with him.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A resident of Ferozepur working as a labour contractor was held for demanding extortion money from the owner of a dhaba in the name of gangster Jaipal Bhullar, the police said on Friday.

Accused Raghav Nagpal, who is an engineering graduate, was arrested near the railway bridge in Kothe Khajura village.

On August 23, Nagpal had threatened dhaba owner Parminder Singh Raja and demanded ₹25 lakh as extortion money in gangster Bhullar’s name. When Raja ignored his threats, he had intercepted him on the way and threatened him again.

He told the police that he had used the gangster’s name for making easy money, adding that he had no connection with him. The police, however, said they didn’t believe him and were investigating the gangster’s role in the matter.



Inspector Surjit Singh said the police were trying to ascertain the role of the gangster in the crime.

