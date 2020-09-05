Ferozepur railway division loads 116% more freight in August this year

With the average speed of goods trains seeing an increase of 46%, the Ferozepur railway division loaded 1.77 metric-tonne freight in August, which is 116% more than the same period last year.

Revenue generated in August this year is Rs 327 crore, which is 134% more than the same period last year.

Rajesh Agarwal, divisional railway manager, said Ferozepur Division is ensuring supply of essential commodities to different parts of the country through freight and parcel special trains in an effort to strengthen the economy.

He added that due to less time taken, there has been an increase in frequency of freight trains and the division can load more goods.

Agarwal said the use of a diesel engine has improved by 25% compared to the previous year, electric engines by 45% and punctuality of mail and express trains by 7% to 98%.

“Due to the marketing efforts of the business development unit of the division, the freight and revenue have increased significantly in this financial year. Due to the BDU’s efforts, load was registered for the first time in the newly constructed freight terminal in Khasa on August 31,” the DRM said.

“The board has set new records in freight shipments despite various challenges due to the pandemic,” he added.

Agarwal added that the board shipped 1.58 million-tonne food grains in August 2020, 155% more than the corresponding period of the previous year and is a record in the history of the division. He said the previous record was 1.20 million tonnes in July 2020.