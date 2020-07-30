Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ferozepur records steepest single-day spike with 77 new Covid-19 cases

Ferozepur records steepest single-day spike with 77 new Covid-19 cases

Most patients asymptomatic; number of coronavirus patients so far in border district reaches 410

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A swab sample being collected for Covid-19 testing. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district so far has reached 410. (HT Photo)

Bathinda: Seventy-seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ferozepur on Thursday, making it the district’s highest single-day spike.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amit Gupta said the number may go up further as laboratory reports for the day are still being received.

He said most of the patients are asymptomatic.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the district so far has reached 410.



Till Wednesday, the number of active Covid cases in Ferozepur was 116.

Six people have died due to the infection in the district since the outbreak began.

On Tuesday, Ferozepur reported 39 patients, including three health workers, police personnel and bank staffers.

NO PUBLIC DEALING AT DC OFFICE

Owing to the rising Covid cases, the Ferozepur district administration on Thursday suspended public dealings at the deputy commissioner (DC) office indefinitely.

In a release, additional DC Rajdeep Kaur said two helpline numbers, 01632-244024 and 244039, have been started to redress public grievances.

She said drop boxes have also been put up at the district administrative complex to accept complaints of residents.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US economy collapsed 32.9% in Q2 amid pandemic: Government
Jul 30, 2020 18:14 IST
New Education Policy 2020: Teachers of Jadavpur University and Calcutta University criticise NEP
Jul 30, 2020 18:13 IST
Shruti reveals only time dad Kamal has given her professional advice
Jul 30, 2020 18:11 IST
Manipur scientist brews Ginger Tea, says beverage may defend against Covid-19 infection
Jul 30, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.