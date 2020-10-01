‘Festering’ friendship leads to murder: 1 held for body found in Kondhwa

PUNE: A man was arrested by the Pune police on Thursday night, for the murder of a 25-year-old.

The victim, identified as Ajay Khude (25), a resident of Bhavani peth, was found by passers-by dead, lying on an open ground in Kondhwa on Thursday morning, with a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

His body was sent for a post-mortem to Sassoon General Hosptial.

The arrested man has been identified as 30-year-old Sonu Dhumal.

“The two were close friends and had recently had a falling out after the deceased suspected Dhumal of being involved with his wife. It caused friction between the two. They were drinking last night and started fighting about it and it turned violent,” said police sub- inspector Santosh Shinde of Kondhwa police station.

The deceased, Khude, was named as an accused in an earlier case of attempted murder registered in Bund Garden police station. The complainant in that case was Dhumal. “The same reason led to a violent fight between the two,” according to PSI Shinde.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kondhwa police station against Dhumal.