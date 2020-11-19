Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Few areas in Pune receive very light rains

Few areas in Pune receive very light rains

Pune: Except for a few areas that received very light rains on Thursday afternoon, residents had to deal with humid climate throughout the day. The maximum temperature of the day...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 22:01 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pune: Except for a few areas that received very light rains on Thursday afternoon, residents had to deal with humid climate throughout the day.

The maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature of the day was 20.3 degrees Celsius.

Places like Baner, Sus road, Aundh, Kothrud and Prabhat road received light rains.

“At few places in the city thunder and lightning also occurred. For Friday, partly cloudy sky is forecasted and minimum temperature will be around 18-20 degrees Celsius,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures in most parts of Maharashtra have seen a rise as compared to the first two week of November. Amravati in Vidarbha had the lowest minimum temperature with 12.4 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature at Ratnagiri was highest with 36 degrees Celsius.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 19, 2020 23:00 IST
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
Nov 19, 2020 21:09 IST
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Nov 19, 2020 21:58 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST

latest news

BSP chief Mayawati’s father dies, Adityanath, Akhilesh express grief
Nov 19, 2020 22:59 IST
Chandigarh admn seals 14 areas as Covid cases see two-fold spike in a month
Nov 19, 2020 22:59 IST
Ashok Chaudhary appointed Bihar Education Minister
Nov 19, 2020 22:53 IST
ICC postpones women’s T20 World Cup from 2022 to 2023
Nov 19, 2020 22:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.