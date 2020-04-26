Few fresh faces will be on field this year: Lalit Nahata, vice-president, PDBA

During the summer vacation, the Pune District Basketball Association (PDBA), dedicates time to finding fresh talent, but this year, due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown, there will be fewer fresh faces on the court, according to Lalit Nahata, vice-president, PDBA.

Nahata, said, “Usually during this time of the year (April and May) beginners enroll to play as parents are keen to engage their children in field activities. This year the scenario will be different as we will have fewer fresh players on the court during the entire year.”

“The players who have played district, state or national tournaments will not be affected much as they continue practice, even now. They follow an exercise routine at home and perform drills. They will be eagerly waiting to get back on the field,” said Nahata.

NBA India junior west zone trials affected

An important game which city players missed due to the lockdown is NBA India Junior West Zone trials which were scheduled for March 14 and 15, according to Nahata.

“It was a vital tournament and gives good exposure to players. Selected players represent west zone at the NBA India National Championship which was scheduled in May, but it is now cancelled,” explains Nahata.

NBA juniors is popular in the city as it attracts quality players. “In the last couple of years we have seen many players from state getting selected for NBA India Junior programme and they also get chance to go overseas and train in NBA academies,” added Nahata.

Junior (under- 18), youth (under- 16) category tournaments suspended

Most of the under-16 players avoid playing during their Class 10 exams and train hard during these two months (April and May) to get selected for nationals and state tourneys, and the same is for the under-18 category. This year tournaments under these categories stand suspended.

“The season for the junior and youth categories starts in April and May. For these players, it is their last chance in the u-16 category and these two months are all about sharpening their drills to give in their best performance,” said Nahata.

Coaches keep players motivated via fitness drills

Most of the coaches are now using social video apps to task various coaching drills to the players. “They conduct online competitions like whoever post best fitness video will become the leader of the group and all other will be following her/him to do the fitness drills,” said Nahata.

“Keeping players motivated is one of the biggest tasks for coaches,” added Nahata.

