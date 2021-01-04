Fewer anti-corruption cases in 2020, but Pune still tops ACB list in state

PUNE The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra has reported a 28% decline in the number of cases registered in 2020, as compared with the number of cases registered in 2019.

This is specifically where are traps are laid to catch corrupt officials, based on complaints filed.

Even with the deceased numbers, Pune range registered the highest number of cases in the state.

Of the five districts in Pune range - Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, and Kolhapur - the sole case in April 2020 was registered in Pune.

April 2020 witnessed an 88% decrease in such cases compared with April 2019, while May 2020 witnessed a 61% decrease as compared to May 2019.

In April 2020, the Pune range of ACB registered the only such case as compared to 13 in April 2019 - which is a 12% decline.

In May 2020, the Pune range of ACB registered three cases, compared to 20 in May 2019 - which caused a decline of 17%.

“We deal with only government officials and not private citizens as accused. The government offices, besides police and health staff, were mostly empty - they were running with 5% strength. The trap cases had no scope as there were no people present in offices. Even then, the number declined only in April and May, rest of the time, Pune has done ok. Until February we had an upward trend,” said Rajesh Bansode, superintendent of ACB, Pune.

The overall number of cases in Pune range deceased from 139 in 2019 to 184 in 2020, while the number in the state fell from 825 in 2019 to 596 in 2020.

However, even with the overall decrease in the number of cases, Pune range registered its highest number of cases compared to the seven other ranges in the state.

Pune range had 137 total cases followed by Nashik range with 97 and 89 in Aurangabad.

Revenue and police department officials remained top contributors to the list of accused in ACB cases.