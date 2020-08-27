Fewer e-passes given by Pune police in August even as traffic movement increases

Pune: Of the four lakh inter-district and state e-passes given by the Pune police to individuals and migrants from April to August this year, less than 10 per cent was issued in August, the month that saw maximum easing of lockdown restrictions.

According to statistics shared by Pune police, 354,217 inter-district and 42,065 inter-state passes were given to individuals since April 1, days after the Centre imposed countrywide lockdown.

More than 1,635 foreigners have been evacuated in coordination with their counsel office by the Pune police. The police data shows only 35,411 passes were issued from August 1 till August 26 as against 116,099 e-pass requests during the past months. The movement of passenger vehicles has increased as commercial activities are gaining across state. Many passengers have claimed that police do not check e-pass even as government has retained the system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government as part of its mission Unlock 3.0 initiative that kick-started on July 29 had announced immediate and complete lifting of inter and intra-state travel restrictions.

While the Centre has made it clear that no e-passes will be needed for inter-state travel across the country, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state has retained it prohibiting inter-district travel through private vehicles without e-pass.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had on August 22 written to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories that any such restriction would amount to a violation of guidelines by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued earlier during unlock phases.

Even after the directives, the MVA government has clarified that it has not intension to lift curbs on travel even as it has allowed travel without pass through state transport buses.

Presently, an individual wanting to travel through private vehicle in Maharashtra needs to get an e-pass from the state government for intra-state and inter-district travel in case of emergency and unavoidable situation.

Prasanna Patwardhan, president, Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) said “When all states have cancelled e-pass required based on the Union government’s directive, why is the Maharashtra government continuing with e-pass requirement for travel? We have written to the state government drawing its attention to the fact that e-pass requirement is causing unnecessary harassment as vehicles are being stopped by the police.”

DCP (crime) Bachchan Singh said, “We have facilitated more than 4 lakh requests while giving e-passes for death (18,612) and medical reasons (79,779) on top priority basis. Total inter-district requests were 354,217 and inter-state requests were 42,065. Apart from this, more than 1,635 foreigners have been evacuated in coordination with their counsel offices. For e-passes we will act as per the state government guidelines,” he said. When asked about the increase in the number of passenger vehicles on roads, Singh said, “It is due to removal of restrictions.”

Easing of travel restrictions during lockdown

Total 1,635 *foreign national* facilitated for their return flights

USA – 310,

Bahrain – 168,

Germany – 138,

Afghanistan – 92,

Iran – 43,

Vietnam – 35,

Sweden – 34,

Japan – 31,

Canada – 25,

France – 20

Inter-state and district travel

Individuals /migrants in distress

Death of first relative 18,612

Extreme medical emergency 79,779

Stranded students 20,285

Stranded individuals 116,393

Other stranded groups 166,634