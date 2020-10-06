Fifty per cent of security guards back on duty in Pune

Sections
By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune Around fifty per cent of security persons who had left the city during the Covid situation are back on duty and the figure seems to rising each day. Industry experts cite financial crunch faced by security persons as the reason for their resuming work. A large number of private companies, cinema halls and hotels had terminated private security guards as part of layoffs during the lockdown in the city.

Experts believe that the sector will take another two years and more to revive as the commercial sector is badly affected.

Arun Waghmare, office-bearer, Pune Mahanagar Security Association, said that a large number of security staff still await jobs.

“The situation is still not stable and many security guards are unwilling to return. We appeal to the government to declare some sops for the sector,” he said.

Manoj Kumar, a security guard posted at a construction site said, “I left for home during lockdown and returned last month. There is no income source at home. I have been accepted by the previous employer at half the salary,” he said.

