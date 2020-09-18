Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Fight between actors Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar takes political turn

Fight between actors Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar takes political turn

Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s objectionable remarks against another actor Urmila Matondkar took a political turn, as state Congress unit criticised...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:09 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s objectionable remarks against another actor Urmila Matondkar took a political turn, as state Congress unit criticised Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for supporting Ranaut, which according to them, has led to the latter’s relentless remarks against Mumbai and now Matondkar. The party has demanded an apology from the actor as well as the BJP. On the other hand, the BJP said Ranaut was responding to verbal attacks on her and there was no reason for the party to support her.

Ranaut called Matondkar a “soft porn actor” on a news channel, which led to another controversy. Many on the social media slammed her remarks. She was responding to Matondkar’s criticism where she called her “Rudaali”, a professional mourner hired in certain areas of Rajasthan after the death of a relative. Earlier, Ranaut had compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said BJP’s support has emboldened Ranaut to go to an extent of using such detestable words for Urmila. He also alleged that BJP has been revengeful against the state since they lost power last year. “Strongly condemn reprehensible remarks of @kanganateam against urmilamatondkar ji. BJP has been revengeful to Maharashtra since they lost power. Urmila ji has given us award winning masterpieces. We are proud of Urmila ji who truly represents culture of Maharashtra. A woman from a Marathi middle-class background & a complete outsider in film industry, Urmila ji became a successful star solely by her talent and hard work,” Sawant said in a series of tweets.

“BJP called Kangana Jhansi ki Rani, gave her Y category security, facilitated meeting with governor and extended full support even though she kept abusing Mumbai, insulted 13 crore Maharashtrians, 106 martyrs on the BJP’S script. She boasts of BJP support & a guarantee of BJP ticket,” he added.

State BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, “Ranaut is being attacked physically and verbally and she is responding to it. Whatever she said about Matondkar is her response to what the former has said about her.”

“Ranaut was given security considering the threat she was getting over coming to Mumbai and she has also made a demand. People call her “Jhansi ki Rani” because she has played her character in a movie just like Amitabh Bachchan played a character named “Shahenshah”. There is no reason for the BJP to support her. It also doesn’t suit the Congress to support the people who are attacking her [Ranaut],” said the BJP spokesperson.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Government schools in Chandigarh begin preparations to partially reopen from September 21 onwards
Sep 18, 2020 01:01 IST
Opposition parties snub Congress in joint protest over GST
Sep 18, 2020 01:01 IST
Chandigarh’s Covid tally breaches 9,000 mark, toll rises to 106 with five fatalities
Sep 18, 2020 00:58 IST
Covid impact: PEC postpones its academic audit to 2021
Sep 18, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.