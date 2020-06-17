Sections
Home / Cities / Filing of fresh cases begins in Mohali district courts

Filing of fresh cases begins in Mohali district courts

Since the implementation of lockdown in March, the work in the courts has almost come to a standstill and no case has been filed other than cases of anticipatory bail and stay.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 02:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

After a three-month hiatus, filing of fresh cases has finally started in the district courts here.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, president of the Mohali District Bar Association Manpreet Singh Chahal said, “Now, all kinds of new cases can be filed in the court but, for the time being, the hearing will be held only on urgent cases. One advocate cannot represent more than two cases in a court and hearing on newly filed non-urgent matters will be adjourned for the time being till next dates.”

He said, “At a meeting held with district and sessions judge Rajinder Singh Rai, it was decided that, at present, in view the coronavirus, minimum attendance of the public should be ensured. Therefore, no hearings shall be held on non-urgent matters, except anticipatory bail pleas and stay matters.”

He added, “In case all the parties concerned agree, then normal cases may be heard with the permission of the court.



Since the implementation of lockdown in March, the work in the courts has almost come to a standstill and no case has been filed other than cases of anticipatory bail and stay. No hearing is being held in the pending cases as well.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.