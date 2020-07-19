Sections
Home / Cities / Film-maker arrested for extorting shopkeeper

Film-maker arrested for extorting shopkeeper

Mumbra police on Friday arrested a film director for blackmailing and extorting a shopkeeper in Mumbra. He was arrested after he was caught on spy camera while taking ₹20,000 from...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:33 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Mumbra police on Friday arrested a film director for blackmailing and extorting a shopkeeper in Mumbra. He was arrested after he was caught on spy camera while taking ₹20,000 from a shopkeeper.

According police, the accused, FM Ilyas, 40, who directed and produced a Marathi film in 2011, has previously extorted a few others. Ilyas has allegedly been threatening a ration shop owner at Tanwar Complex in Mumbra since the past week demanding ₹2 lakh.

Senior police inspector Madhukar Kad said, “He was threatening the complainant saying he would register a complaint and get his shop license revoked. He has taken an initial amount of ₹20,000, which the complainant recorded using a camera and lodged a complaint.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing in Maharashtra
Jul 19, 2020 01:03 IST
Maharashtra’s coronavirus fight enters battle mode as cases cross 3-lakh mark
Jul 19, 2020 01:00 IST
12th fatality in Chandigarh, highest singl-day spike of 31 new cases
Jul 19, 2020 00:56 IST
2 Covid centres at Navi Mumbai to get 4,100 more beds
Jul 19, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.