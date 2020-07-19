Film-maker arrested for extorting shopkeeper

Mumbra police on Friday arrested a film director for blackmailing and extorting a shopkeeper in Mumbra. He was arrested after he was caught on spy camera while taking ₹20,000 from a shopkeeper.

According police, the accused, FM Ilyas, 40, who directed and produced a Marathi film in 2011, has previously extorted a few others. Ilyas has allegedly been threatening a ration shop owner at Tanwar Complex in Mumbra since the past week demanding ₹2 lakh.

Senior police inspector Madhukar Kad said, “He was threatening the complainant saying he would register a complaint and get his shop license revoked. He has taken an initial amount of ₹20,000, which the complainant recorded using a camera and lodged a complaint.”