Filming himself drinking in police uniform costs Ludhiana-based actor dear

Recording a video in a police uniform while drinking in the open landed an actor in soup, as he was arrested on Friday for maligning the image of police.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh Dhillon, 50, of MIG Colony, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road.

Sub-inspector Satbir Singh, SHO at Division Number 7 police station, said after the video appeared on social media, they swung into action, traced Dhillon and arrested him.

In the video, Dhillon is seen dressed as a cop and pouring a drink in a glass placed atop the bonnet of his SUV, before gulping it down.

During questioning, he revealed he was a businessman and also a small-time actor, with some telefilms to his credit.

Police are investigating where he procured the uniform.

He has been booked under Sections 177, 269 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.