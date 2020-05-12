Sections
Home / Cities / Final year exams from July 1, says Uday Samant

Final year exams from July 1, says Uday Samant

The Maharashtra higher education department has issued a circular to all universities and colleges to begin online applications for exams to be held in July this year for final year students,...

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra higher education department has issued a circular to all universities and colleges to begin online applications for exams to be held in July this year for final year students, according to state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

The syllabus for the examination will be considered up to the last day of regular classes held in college, which was March 13, 2020.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the state higher education department has instructed all universities and colleges to conduct exams for final-year students only.

The principal of every college has been instructed to fill the application forms online before the deadline. According to the state directives, every college will form a students’ redressal cell and a helpline number to address queries and any issues regarding the exams.



The university grants commission (UGC) and the state education department appointed a committee to decide about examinations to be held in the state. This committee instructed to conduct exams from July 1 to July 30, 2020.

The final go-ahead will be given by the state government after a review in the first week of June.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
May 12, 2020 21:11 IST
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
May 12, 2020 19:15 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Lockdown 4: People gear up to face the extension with rib-tickling memes
May 12, 2020 21:14 IST
Ludhiana trader booked for selling spurious seeds
May 12, 2020 21:06 IST
‘Definitely exhibition game’: Kohli on Chahal batting up the order
May 12, 2020 21:00 IST
Man, mother booked for roughing up cops in Kalyan
May 12, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.