Chandigarh: Finally, car with artwork gets registration number

The Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) in Chandigarh on Wednesday issued registration number (CH01 CB 0370) to the multi-coloured Ambassador Grand Harit-C-1800 car. The car belongs to high court lawyer Ranjit Malhotra.

On July 15, the single-judge bench of justice Jaishree Thakur had directed the administration to register the car within two weeks. The permission for the same had been denied in 2019.

Malhotra had bought the car in 2019 from a counsellor of the European Union posted at Delhi for the vehicle’s body carried work by renowned Mexican artist Senkoe. “I opted for CH01 CB 0370 as I wanted something matching ‘PJE 37’, the number of our father’s car. This was the closest available,” said Malhotra.

Earlier, the administration had even initiated the process of filing an appeal. “The case did not have any policy or monetary implications. So, it was decided by the administration to not file an appeal,” said UT’s senior standing counsel Pankaj Jain.