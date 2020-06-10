Finance panel gives two more years to Hero Cycles for maintaining Rakh Bagh in Ludhiana

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu addressing the F&CC meeting at their camp office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) has given two-year extension to Hero Cycles for the maintenance of Rakh Bagh, but the committee has slashed the rates of swings fixed by the company by 15%.

A meeting of the committee was held at mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu’s camp office here on Tuesday evening where the committee deliberated upon 155 resolutions.

The committee also approved the resolutions to allot two parking lots – Feroze Gandhi Market and Sarabha Nagar Block – I.

An e-auction for both the lots was held in March. The highest bids of ₹1.1 crore and ₹4.5 lakh for the Feroze Gandhi Market and Block-I market lots were received respectively. A resolution to expand the area of two parking lots – Bhadaur House and the multi-storey parking near MC Zone A office – was also approved.

The committee also gave its nod to the establishment of rainwater harvesting wells in nine parks situated in the areas falling under Zone D of the MC. The project to establish biodiversity parks in the city has also been given a green signal.

A resolution to approve 24/7 canal-based water supply project for the city was also tabled in the meeting, but the mayor directed the officials to table the resolution in the meeting of the MC General House.

The state government is in talks with the World Bank for funding the project.

Sandhu said another meeting of F&CC would be held on Saturday to discuss around 100 resolutions, which could not be taken up on Tuesday.

RESOLUTION TO REPAIR SWIMMING POOL KEPT PENDING

The committee kept the resolutions on repairing and maintaining KG swimming pool in Rakh Bagh and a swimming pool near the Rakh Bagh pending as the pools have been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DEPARTMENTAL INQUIRY MARKED

Mayor Sandhu said a contractor has not completed the project of constructing a toilets block and a parking area in SBS Nagar since 2015. But, officials have released payment of around ₹59 lakh to the contractor. A departmental inquiry has been marked in the case, he said.