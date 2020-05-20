Sections
Home / Cities / Financier assaulted with sharp-edged weapons in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; 10 booked

Police say motive behind the attack is an old rivalry; victim critical

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The incident took place near a dairy on Futta road in Giaspura area in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Representative Photo )

A 27-year-old man was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by three-masked men in Giaspura area here on Tuesday evening. The reason behind the crime is an old rivalry, said police.

The police have booked 10 accused, seven by name—Nirmal Singh, Rupesh Kumar, Ram Dayal, Ravi, Rohit, Aman Saini and Ramesh—while three persons were yet to be identified. The victim, Nagmani, 27, of Surjit Singh Nagar in Giaspura area was on his way back to home on his motorcycle when the incident took place. Nagmani runs a finance business in Giaspura and lives with his brother and parents.

The incident was caught in one of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The CCTV footage shows Nagmani being stopped by three masked-men near a dairy on Futta road. The assailants pushed Nagmani off his bike and attacked him with the weapons, before fleeing the spot

The incident occurred on a busy road but commuters and shopkeepers remained mute spectators and alerted police only after the accused fled the scene. The victim was left in a pool of blood on middle of road for several minutes, until the police arrived and took him to a nearby private hospital.



Inspector Inderjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sahnewal police station, said the condition of the victim is critical. He said motive behind the crime is an old rivalry and the accused and the victim had entered into a clash earlier also.

“Three persons attacked Nagmani, while seven more persons were involved in the conspiracy. Seven of the accused have been identified and the police are conducting raid to arrest them. No arrest has been made so far,” he said.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 109 (punishment of abatement if the act abetted is committed in consequence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

