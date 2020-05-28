Sections
Home / Cities / Fines worth ₹1.68L slapped on 841 for not wearing masks in Ludhiana

Fines worth ₹1.68L slapped on 841 for not wearing masks in Ludhiana

Apart from this, they have issued challans to 1,300 people for being on roads after 7pm, lodged FIRs against 236 violators and fined 73 people for spitting in the open

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The police here have imposed fines worth ₹1,68,200 on 841 people for not wearing masks in the first six days of lockdown 4.0.

Apart from this, they have issued challans to 1,300 people for being on roads after 7pm, lodged FIRs against 236 violators and fined 73 people for spitting in the open.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said two people have been booked for violating quarantine.

During checking, the police have also impounded 340 vehicles of the lockdown violators. The fines for not wearing masks and spitting are ₹200 and ₹100 respectively.



As per the guidelines, chief shops have been allowed to open from 7am to 6pm and vehicles are allowed on the roads till 7pm.

Police teams have been deputed at various points of the city for taking action against the violators.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Airoli school rubbishes parents’ demand for stay on fee hike
May 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Vij wants tighter curbs on Delhi border
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
‘26/11 witness had recovered well, was home for 12 days’
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
Justice SN Satyanarayana takes oath as Punjab and Haryana HC judge
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.