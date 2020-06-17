Sections
FIR against man for spreading Covid-19 in Jawhar during his wedding

On the orders of Dr Kailas Shinde, Palghar district collector, the Jawhar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a recently married man, a lab...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:45 IST

By Ram Parmar,

On the orders of Dr Kailas Shinde, Palghar district collector, the Jawhar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a recently married man, a lab technician at a local hospital, for organising a wedding event without maintaining social distancing and violating lockdown orders. The man tested positive just four days after his marriage, though his wife has tested negative.

The accused, a resident of Sakhri village in Mokhada taluka, got married on June 11, and on the eve of the wedding, on 10 June, he had arranged a prenuptial party, which more than 70 people had attended. The man had not taken permission from the police patil (village head) or the tehsildar of Jawhar and did not maintain social distance the next day at the wedding, which was attended by 80 persons.

Hence, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 188 (disobedience) and 269 (spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005. No arrest has been made yet as the accused is being treated for Covid-19.

“Due to the man’s infection and lack of social distancing during his wedding celebrations, the villages of Kelghar (where the wedding took place), Pipurna, Dongachi Mait, Navapada, Gorwadi, Jambhulvihir, and Sakhri have been declared as containment zones and around 144 people who had come in contact with the couple are in quarantine,” said a government official.



Meanwhile, in Palghar district, 2,164 positive cases and 71 deaths have been reported to date, said an official from the district information office, Palghar.

