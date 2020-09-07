Sections
FIR against MLA Bains for deterring people from wearing masks

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) supremo and member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Atam Nagar constituency, Simajeet Singh Bains, landed in another controversy after Ludhiana civil...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 17:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) supremo and member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Atam Nagar constituency, Simajeet Singh Bains, landed in another controversy after Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga lodged a first information report (FIR) against him for misleading people about not wearing masks outside the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday.

Bains and his supporters were already booked for violating social distancing protocols and staging a protest despite a ban due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bains had on Saturday held a ‘Janta Darbar’ outside the DMCH and asked people to share their complaints with him.

Most of the complaints the MLA had received were regarding fleecing of patients by private hospitals.



The civil surgeon in his complaint stated that a video of Bains was being circulated on social networking websites. “In the video, the MLA is misguiding the locals over Covid-19. Bains has been asking people not to wear masks, while masks or face covers are necessary to avoid Covid -19 infection. Due to the statement of Bains, the people are confused,” the civil surgeon mentioned.

Division Number 8 station house officer (SHO) Inspector Jarnail Singh said following the complaint of the civil surgeon, an FIR under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505 (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community, shall be punished with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered.

