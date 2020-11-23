FIR against Punjab farmers for transporting urea

A joint team of agriculture department officials and police on Sunday intercepted a tractor trailer in Fatehabad and seized 300 bags from the procession of three Punjab farmers, who were carrying the fertiliser for wheat sowing. Farmers initially need DAP, but after three weeks of wheat and mustard sowing, the crop demands urea, which is helpful in growth of the crops.

A day earlier, Jind police had registered an FIR against four Punjab farmers, who were allegedly transporting 840 bags of urea in four tractor trailers as the neighbouring state is facing shortage amid the wheat sowing season due to suspension of freight trains in Punjab over farmers’ agitation against three farm laws. Nearly 10 FIRs have been registered against Punjab farmers in Haryana for carrying urea.

Mahabir Prasad, quality control inspector, Fatehabad, said they had booked a group of Punjab farmers under Section 3 of the Fertilizer (Movement Control) Act and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

“Fertiliser cannot be transported to another state without prior permission,” he added.

A senior official of the agriculture department said farmers of the neighbouring state are buying urea from border areas of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind , Kaithal and Ambala.

“We have directed the dealers not to sell urea to Punjab farmers because demand for the fertiliser is increasing in Haryana too. Some dealers have been selling urea to Punjab farmers at ₹50-70 more than the actual rates,” the official added.

Abhay extends support to Punjab farmers

Extending support to Punjab farmers, INLD’s Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said the farmers of the neighbouring state are sitting on dharna against three farm laws, which would ‘ruin’ the farming.

“It is surprising that the police have been booking farmers for transporting urea from Haryana. The government’s claim of buying and selling commodities from any part of the country has fallen flat after state police seized urea bags from Punjab farmers and registered FIRs against them. The farmers living on Haryana-Punjab borders have family relations. Why can’t they buy urea and other things from any town of both the states,” Chautala questioned.