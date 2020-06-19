Sections
Home / Cities / FIR for ‘provocative’ poll speech: Sidhu unavailable Bihar cops stranded in Amritsar

FIR for ‘provocative’ poll speech: Sidhu unavailable Bihar cops stranded in Amritsar

Around a year after a case was registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly demanding votes on the line of religion by appealing to the Muslims to unite and vote against...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Around a year after a case was registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly demanding votes on the line of religion by appealing to the Muslims to unite and vote against PM Narendra Modi, a team of Bihar Police was in city to meet him in connection to the case but was left stranded as the minister was unavailabile.

The FIR was lodged with Barsoi police station in Bihar’s Katihar district in April 2019 on directions of the election commission. As the national star campaigner for Congress, the cricketer-turned-politician was seeking vote for Congress’ Tariq Anwar at a rally at Barsoi.

To grant bail to Sidhu in this case, two sub-inspector level police personnel, Javed Ahmad and Janardhan Ram, are making rounds of Sidhu’s house at a private township on the outskirt of the city since Wednesday, but have failed to meet him to deliver the documents so far and get his signatures for bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana to prepare plan to tackle governance challenges in wake of Covid-19
Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST
Comedians, meant to be entertainers, are now truth tellers: Kenny Sebastian
Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST
Admin to hand out certificates to those who test negative for antigen tests
Jun 19, 2020 23:46 IST
Delhi L-G orders mandatory 5 day institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients
Jun 19, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.