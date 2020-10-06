Sections
Fire at electronics shop in Panchkula

It took nearly four hours to douse a fire that broke out in the basement of a shop in Sector 9

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

It took nearly four hours to douse a fire that broke out in the basement of an electronics shop in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Tuesday.

No one was injured, and even the losses were limited as the basement was just stocked with some Diwali lights and plastic material.

“We got a call at 9:35am that fire had broken out at Goyal Electronics in Sector 9,” said Birender Singh, in-charge, fire station, Panchkula. “It was quite risky to enter the basement, as the area was engulfed with smoke. By 1pm, we managed to bring the situation under control.”

Both the fire department and the shop owner were not sure about the cause of fire.

