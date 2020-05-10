Fire at yarn mill’s godown in Machhiwara

Sections
Over 100 fire tenders from nearby districts were pressed into service to douse the flames

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Yarn material worth lakhs of rupees was gutted after a godown of a yarn manufacturing unit in Machhiwara caught fire on Sunday.

Over 100 fire tenders from nearby districts were pressed into service to douse the flames. The firefighting operation reportedly lasted for over 10 hours. It is yet unknown whether any worker was present in the godown when the incident took place.

The reason behind the fire is also not yet ascertained. However, power short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

Sub fire officer Atish Rai said, “The fire took place at Ahuja mill this morning. After receiving information, fire tenders, including from nearby districts, were rushed to the spot. The police and the fire department are conducting the investigation.”



The owner of the unit could not be contacted to know about the exact loss.

