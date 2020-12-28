Sections
Fire breaks out at a godown in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:01 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In a separate incident, around 10 rooms made of iron sheets where families were residing caught fire on early morning at Fatima nagar, Bhiwandi, on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde)

A fire broke out in a godown of a residential building at Jhenda Naka, Bhiwandi, on Sunday morning. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident. The residents living in the building were evacuated on time by the fire officers.

The incident took place around 6.15am. Most of the residents were asleep at the time of the incident. The fire broke out in a godown where household utensils were stored.

According to fire officers, the cause of the fire is primarily suspected as short-circuit in the meter box.

Two fire tenders of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) rushed to the spot. All the stock of utensils inside the godown were charred by the time the blaze was bought under control, after an hour.

“The residents managed to rush out of the building soon after the fire broke out. Our team reached there and doused the fire,” said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, BNCMC.

