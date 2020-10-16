Sections
Fire breaks out at a plywood factory in Khanna, no casualty

A labourer who had gone to switch on the boiler had discovered it and raised the alarm following which everyone rushed outside to safety.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Fire broke out at a plywood factory, ‘Vidhata Industries Private Limited’, near Bija village in Khanna on Thursday morning. No casualty was reported from the spot but the factory owner said that goods and machinery worth crores have been destroyed.

A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire.

Factory owner Amit Juneja, who is also the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Ludhiana unit, said, the fire started around 5am. A labourer who had gone to switch on the boiler had discovered it and raised the alarm following which everyone rushed outside to safety.

Though the actual loss is yet to be ascertained, Juneja said he is expecting it run into crores.

Fire station officer Yashpal Rai Gomi said, “We received the alert around 6am from the police department and rushed the fire tenders to the spot. As it was a major fire incident, we summoned a fire tender from Samrala as well. No casualty was reported from the spot and the fire fighting operations lasted for around three hours. The fire erupted again in the evening around 4pm but it was doused.”

