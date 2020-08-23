Sections
Fire breaks out at chemical unit in Dombivli, no one injured

A fire broke out in a chemical unit in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place around 12.30am at Dreamland...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:34 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A fire broke out in a chemical unit in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place around 12.30am at Dreamland dyeing located in phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC. No injuries were reported in the incident. As per the fire officials, few workers who were at the location at the time of the incident managed to escape. Primarily, the cause for the fire is considered as short circuit, a fire fighting officer said.

As soon as the fire broke out around five fire tenders rushed to the spot and initiated the fire fighting operations.

“The fire was bought into control in two hours by our team. Primarily the cause for the fire is considered as a short circuit. There has been property loss to the company. The entire area was covered with smoke,” said a fire officer from Dombivli, who did not wish to be named.

As per the fire officials, few workers who were at the location at the time of the incident managed to escape.



Earlier on August 3, a blast occurred in a chemical unit in Dombivli MIDC phase 2. The chemical unit Ambar chemicals suffered property loss however there was no injury or casualty reported in the incident. As per the fire department, the company was shut on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

