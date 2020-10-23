Fire breaks out at ice cream and sweet shop; no casualty

Workers removing the furniture from the shop near Gill Road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

A fire broke out at the Chawla Ice Fruity and Sweet Shop, near Gill Chowk, in the early hours of Thursday. Though no casualty was reported as the shop was closed at the time, the owner claimed that appliances worth Rs 12 lakh were gutted.

A security guard deputed in the area raised the alarm after seeing the smoke.

The shop’s owner, Joginderpal Singh Chawla, said there was a power cut in the area around midnight and the supply was restored around 12:30am. He suspects that this may have triggered a short-circuit, leading to the fire.

“We do not know the exact time when the fire broke out, but the security guard raised the alarm around 1:40am, following which we contacted the fire brigade. We have suffered a loss of around Rs 12 lakh as the refrigerators kept inside the shop have been destroyed in the fire,” said Chawla.

Fireman Jaswinder Singh said the department received information about the fire around 2:20am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations continued for over an hour.